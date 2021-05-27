Nintendo might release a new Switch as early as September

Rumors have been circulating about the development of a new Nintendo Switch with an OLED screen. Now it looks like those rumors have been confirmed. According to new reports, the new console could come out as early as this September.

A report from Bloomberg claims that people close to the matter have confirmed that Nintendo is working on an updated Switch. The speculation now is that Nintendo will announce the new console ahead of E3, which starts on June 12. An early announcement would give developers the opportunity to show off new games with the new hardware.

Despite the semiconductor shortage that’s affecting the entire tech industry, Nintendo isn’t worried. The sources mentioned above ensure that the company is confident in its supply chains, despite this shortage.

Nintendo has had one of its best years ever in terms of Switch sales, largely due to lack of competition. The next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PS5, released, but they have struggled to maintain a supply because of the semiconductor shortage. Nintendo took advantage of this, selling 30 million units in its last fiscal year.

However, Nintendo can’t expect this trend to continue. As the next-gen consoles get their supply chains established, they will become more appealing than the four-year-old Nintendo Switch. Now is the perfect time for Nintendo to upgrade the platform, to continue the success it has had so far.

And it looks like the company is doing just that. The upgraded Nintendo Switch is said to have a 7″ OLED screen. The console will also have upgraded processing power, making it capable of pushing 4K resolution to a TV when docked.

Though nothing is confirmed as of yet, all signs point to a new Switch coming soon. Keep your eyes and ears open ahead of E3 2021 in the next couple of weeks.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: