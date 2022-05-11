Nintendo Switch drops to its lowest price ever in this Amazon deal

Alright, this is pretty rare and we don’t normally see this, but right now this Amazon deal drops the Nintendo Switch to its lowest price we’ve seen to date. For a limited time, the online retailer is blowing these out at just $260. It typically sells for $300.

If you’re reading this, you probably already know what it is, but for the uninitiated, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere.

Joy-Con controllers combine the mobility of a handheld with the power of a home gaming system, enabling unprecedented new play styles. It’s a solid little system and definitely a must-have console for any gamer.

Given this console’s track record, we can’t imagine this deal lasting for long. At this price, these are going to sell out fast, so we suggest jumping on this while supplies last. Click the button below for more info.

