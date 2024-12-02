Samsung spills the beans on One UI 7, revealing new features

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After Google released Android 15, OnePlus swooped in with Oxygen OS 15 in late October. All the eyes are now on Samsung and its One UI 7.

For the past few months, the Korean tech giant has been tight-lipped about the upcoming Android 15 update to its mobile platform.

Now, the company has suddenly lifted the veil somewhat and officially shared a few One UI 7 details.

Leaker Chunvn8888 on X/Twitter spotted OneUI 7 details published on Samsung’s Spanish website (via Android Authority). We are unsure if it was accidental or deliberate.

More details on upcoming One UI 7 features

Samsung mentioned the One UI 7 will primarily focus on the Galaxy AI, with “AI powering every step” and a “sophisticated new look.”

Image: Android Authority

The Korean brand also showcased new icons, the smart notification center, and the new lock screen, which featured a quick view of ongoing activities and new features like Sketch to Image and Portrait Studio.

Image: Android Authority

Neither of these features is new, but the One UI 7 will add more perks to it through AI.

For example, One UI 7 will bring more options to Sketch to Image, such as 3D Cartoon, Sketch, and Watercolor. The feature also requires a stable network connection and a Samsung Account login.

Image: Android Authority

Meanwhile, the Portrait Studio feature is already available on Galaxy phones. Still, on One UI 7, you will be able to transform your portraits into artistic profile photos with different themes, such as Comic, 3D Cartoon, and Sketch.

The resulting image can go up to 12MP and will get a watermark to indicate it is AI-generated.

Image: Android Authority

Portrait Studio also requires a network connection and a Samsung Account login, and the resulting image can go up to 9MB and get a watermark.

Lastly, One UI 7 will add a Live Effects feature, allowing you to add depth to your photos and give them perspective.

Samsung is not turning away from child safety with One UI 7

Samsung will also add child safety features to the Galaxy Store in One UI 7. For example, if your children purchase apps, their Samsung accounts will require permission from the parent’s accounts.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Spain’s official One UI 7 listing also revealed additional features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, AI Zoom, and more. However, these features are already available on One UI 6.1.1

List of all Galaxy devices that currently support Galaxy AI

Samsung Spain’s listing revealed that the Galaxy AI features will be available for free on compatible Samsung Galaxy devices until the end of 2025. Here’s the list of all the Galaxy devices with Galaxy AI.

Source: Arsene Lupin on X

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t revealed any information on the stable One UI 7’s rollout. So, it will presumably be released alongside the Galaxy S25 series in January.

