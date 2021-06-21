Deals
Prime Day: Razer’s Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is just $95
Save $35 on this keyboard during Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day is here and that means huge discounts on all kinds of fun technology. This Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is down to just $94.99. That’s a 27% discount from the original price of $124.99.
The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% 10-keyless mechanical gaming keyboard that uses the company’s own Linear Optical mechanical switch technology. With full-range RGB backlighting, this is the perfect mini-keyboard for gamers.
The Huntsman’s sturdy, aluminum design is built to maintain complete structural integrity, making the discounted price tag even more impressive. There’s also a white version available for $5 more.
This is a Prime Day deal, so you will have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy this discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime today so you won’t have to miss out on this fantastic deal.
