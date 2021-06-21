Prime Day: Razer’s Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is just $95

Amazon Prime Day is here and that means huge discounts on all kinds of fun technology. This Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is down to just $94.99. That’s a 27% discount from the original price of $124.99.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% 10-keyless mechanical gaming keyboard that uses the company’s own Linear Optical mechanical switch technology. With full-range RGB backlighting, this is the perfect mini-keyboard for gamers.

The Huntsman’s sturdy, aluminum design is built to maintain complete structural integrity, making the discounted price tag even more impressive. There’s also a white version available for $5 more.

This is a Prime Day deal, so you will have to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy this discount. Fortunately, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime today so you won’t have to miss out on this fantastic deal.

