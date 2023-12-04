Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer early following leak

We’ve been waiting for over a decade for the next Grand Theft Auto game, and we now, finally, have the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. Rockstar has decided to release the trailer early, following a full leak today.

Grand Theft Auto V has been on the scene for a long time now, kept alive with DLCs and events, and with GTA VI, we’re headed back to the Miami-inspired Vice City.

Rockstar has uploaded the full 90-second trailer to its YouTube channel, which was expected to be released on December 5, 2023. The company has now released it earlier, announcing the game will release in 2025.

Watch the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

An anonymous X/Twitter account leaked the GTA VI trailer earlier today, although in low quality with a hideous crypto watermark over it. The trailer was initially supposed to be released December 5th at 9AM ET.

The account has since then been suspended, but Rockstar responded by acknowledging the link and releasing the trailer early. This isn’t the first Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, though, and we’ve actually seen GTA VI gameplay footage before.

The trailer gave us a glimpse at the story of a protagonist, Lucia, set to be the first 3D female protagonist in the history of the franchise. We see her in an orange prison jumpsuit at the beginning, followed by a montage of crimes.

We do see another character with her: the boyfriend. However, we don’t know yet if that character will be playable. However, it is very likely that GTA will have more than one protagonist, and future trailers will focus on the others.

The game is set to launch in 2025, according to the trailer, although we don’t have a release date, month, or window. So for now, there’s at least about 13 months of wait to go until we can play Grand Theft Auto 6.

Additionally, Rockstar’s press release currently just mentions PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Given that and, well, history, GTA 6 is likely to have an even more delayed PC release.

