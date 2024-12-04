Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a long-awaited display upgrade

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Samsung’s latest book-style foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, was disappointing, to say the least. The device only offered a few minor tweaks over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Meanwhile, fans had high hopes for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 after the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition’s launch in Korea.

However, recent murmurings diminished that hope by suggesting Samsung’s next flagship book-style foldable may not adopt Galaxy Z Fold SE’s thinness.

Now, display analyst Ross Young has brought some good news about the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Larger displays for both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

According to the famed analyst, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may sport larger displays — same size as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

That’s a big deal for the Galaxy Z Fold line.

Image: Samsung/KnowTechie

The latest Galaxy Z Fold SE offers a 6.5-inch cover screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 8-inch folding panel.

This is a big upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s narrower 6.3-inch cover screen (23.1:9) and 7.6-inch folding display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold line has offered the same 7.6-inch folding screen since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020.

Young has also added bits of information about the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

According to the leaker, Samsung’s next flip-style phone could also get a display upgrade, ditching the usual 6.7-inch panel in favor of a larger 6.85-inch.

The cover screen is rumored to expand from 3.4-inch to 4-inch.

That said, bigger displays also mean more battery drain, so we hope the Korean brand is also ready to add bigger batteries to its upcoming foldables.

Otherwise, the larger display upgrades will bring bittersweet results.

Would you like to see this display upgrade on the next Galaxy Fold? Are there any other features you would like to see? Tell us your thoughts in the comments down below, or reach out to us via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news