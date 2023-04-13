Deals
Samsung’s $600 sound bar now down to just $238
This deal has “buy me” written all over it .
Stop what you’re doing and get that credit card ready because we’ve got the deal to take your home theater experience from “meh” to “OMG-Was-That-A-Helicopter-In-My-Living-Room?!”
That’s right, today’s deal spotlight shines on the Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos, and you won’t believe the sweet, sweet price just waiting for you at Woot.
Originally priced at a whopping $600, this marvel of audio tech can now vibrate your inner eardrums for a mere $238. That’s not just a discount; it’s a steal worthy of a super-spy blockbuster.
But don’t worry; you don’t need to don a tux or rappel down a building to cash in on this deal. You need a couple quick clicks of the mouse (the computer kind, not the secret-agent kind).
Now, let’s dive into the spectacular sound features that you’ll be raving about to your friends, family, and random internet strangers.
Sporting Dolby Atmos / DTS:X, the HW-Q600A delivers theater-quality sound that seems to be coming from everywhere – not just from the front and sides but also from above.
That’s true next-level immersion, folks.
This sound bar deal is legit
Moving on to that steamy 3.1.2ch sound, we’ve got a triple threat of 3 channels, one subwoofer, and two up-firing channels ready to shake, rattle, and roll your cinematic universe.
On top of that, you’ll never miss a word with Adaptive Sound, which optimizes voice clarity and fine-tunes sound to match your video content.
And finally, there’s Samsung Acoustic Beam, a panoramic audio feature that dynamically moves with the action to make you feel like you’re smack-dab in the middle of the scene.
So what are you waiting for? This deal has “buy me” written all over it – in invisible ink of course. Head over to Woot today and secure yours for just $238 before it makes like a ninja and disappears.
Experience immersive audio like never before with the Samsung HW-Q600A Sound Bar. This sleek and powerful sound system, featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, brings your favorite movies, shows, and games to life with stunning, crystal-clear sound.
- Compatibility with newer Samsung TVs
- Multiple presets that help you avoid spending hours fine-tuning for the best sound
- Amazing sound quality and inanely simple to set up
- Works right out of the box with any older Samsung remotes
