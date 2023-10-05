Samsung stepped into the Bluetooth tracker market back in 2021 with the Galaxy SmartTag. It was the company’s only first-generation tracker, but Samsung soon followed it up with the Galaxy SmartTag Plus.

Now, the Korean tech giant is extending its Bluetooth tracker portfolio with the new Galaxy SmartTag 2 which was just announced, right on the schedule leaks predicted.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features

Samsung’s latest tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag 2, has been completely redesigned and has a sleek new look. Besides the new look, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 brings several new improvements, including an extended battery life.

The Korean tech giant’s latest Bluetooth tracker gets a 50% boost compared to the previous generations, and now, it lasts for 500 days.

In addition, we have a new power-saving mode that makes the tracker last for 200 days more, totaling up to 700 days of battery life.

Source: Samsung

More notable features include the Lost Mode. It lets you add contact info to the tag through a message. If someone discovers your belongings or pet with the SmartTag 2, they can contact you by scanning the tag to find your contact information.

Surprisingly enough, the feature works even with non-Samsung phones with NFC and supports Bluetooth Low Energy with a maximum range of 120 meters.

There’s more. Samsung has added an improved Compass View feature and an upgraded SmartThings Find app, and the SmartTag 2 now automatically syncs with your new smartphone if you switch handsets.

While the company’s new Bluetooth tracker sounds really good, there’s a big issue. The SmartTag 2 doesn’t seem to support Android’s Find My network. So, you can’t get into action with it if you have a non-Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 price

Samsung also beefed up the durability of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 to an IP67. Previously, it was IP52 splash resistance. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will be available from October 10 in Black and White colors, starting at $29.99.

