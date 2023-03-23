Deals
Save up to $800 on a Galaxy S23+ and get a free battery pack
Get a free battery pack and up to $700 instant trade-in credit.
If you’re a regular KnowTechie reader, you’ve probably seen us pushing the Galaxy S23 hard. And rightfully so. This phone is truly exceptional – boasting a beautiful design and a host of impressive features
Better yet, the best Galaxy S23 deals are still ahead of us. As part of its Discover Samsung Sales event, Samsung is offering a $100 discount on the Galaxy S23+.
On top of the discount, they’re offering a free battery pack and up to $700 in trade-in credit. If you play your cards right, you can get this phone for as low as $199.99. That’s insane.
- Excellent cameras
- Great battery life
- Razor-sharp design
- Vivid and fluid display
The Samsung Discover Sales event runs through March 26. Usually, we would say to act fast because of inventory shortages, but that is certainly not the case since it’s Samsung’s new flagship phone. But still, this offer isn’t something to pass up.
For example, Best Buy and Amazon are running their own deals, but the offers are extremely weak, at least in Amazon’s case. But we’re just here to share the savings – you can decide for yourself.
