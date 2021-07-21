Should social networks be held accountable for misinformation? The White House thinks so

One of the biggest questions surround social media platforms today is whether or not they should be held accountable for misinformation published on their platforms. The White House certainly thinks they should.

According to a new report from CNBC, the Biden administration is currently in a struggle with social platforms, mainly Facebook, over the amount of misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines that is being spread across the various social networks.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield was recently asked whether or not these social media companies should be responsible for misinformation posted on their sites. Bedingfield’s response ensured that the White House is currently looking into these issues:

“We’re reviewing that, and certainly they should be held accountable,” Bedingfield said. “And I think you’ve heard the president speak very aggressively about this. He understands this is an important piece of the ecosystem.”

This isn’t the first that we’re hearing of this issue. President Biden has made his position clear on this topic since he’s been in the White House.

The article mentioned above states that Biden has previously spoken out against these major platforms and the misinformation that they allow, saying, “I mean they really, look, the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and that’s — they’re killing people.”

The President later clarified that he was talking about the users who spread this information are killing people, not social platforms. Still, that statement paints a very clear picture of how the current White House administration views this issue.

Now we just have to wait and see if there are any policy changes or updates that help tackle the spread of misinformation on social platforms.

