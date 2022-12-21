Sony’s new DualSense Edge falls short with poor battery life

Early looks at Sony’s new DualSense Edge controller confirm that it has less battery life than its predecessor.

Earlier this week, TechRadar got its hands on the new controller more than a month before its January 26 release date.

For a quick refresher, the DualSense Edge is a lightweight and customizable premium controller designed with professional and competitive gamers in mind.

But one thing Sony didn’t address is the controller’s lackluster battery life.

The original DualSense controller featured a relatively weak battery, with just 12 hours of life on a single charge.

The new controller, however, is even worse than that. Sony confirmed to TechRadar that the battery life on the new DualSense Edge is “moderately shorter” than the original DualSense.

Sony justifies this with all the other upgrades it added to the controller. But for $200 per controller, you would think they could’ve added a better battery.

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller because we’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller,“ reads a statement from a Sony spokesperson to TechRadar.

Compare the DualSense Edge to Microsoft’s premium Xbox controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and we see a large discrepancy.

The Xbox Elite controller is rated for up to 40 hours of gameplay on a single charge. That’s almost four times the battery life of Sony’s new controller.

So what’s Sony’s take on this? Surprisingly, their only solution is to keep the controller plugged in.

We’ll know more about the unimpressive battery life of Sony’s DualSense Edge controller when it launches on January 26, 2023.

With a price tag of $199.99 and a weak battery life, the controller will likely be ideal only for the most competitive PlayStation gamers.

