Stock up on fast-charging USB-C cables with this 3-pack for just $6

Finding your supply of USB-C cables coming to an end? Are none of your friends returning the ones you lent out to them? If this is the case, Amazon is blowing out this 3-pack of cables for just $6 with code QFKFUKWZ. This 3-pack usually sells for $10.

So, why should you jump on this deal? I mean, other than the fact it’s only $6, they’re fast-charging USB-C cables. You’re eventually going to need more of these. That’s the headline.

Again, these puppies are going out the door for just $6. You can’t beat that. We’re not sure how long this will be around for, so jump on it while you still can. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.