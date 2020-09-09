Deals
Stock up on fast-charging USB-C cables with this 3-pack for just $6
You’re eventually going to need more of these at some point or another.
Finding your supply of USB-C cables coming to an end? Are none of your friends returning the ones you lent out to them? If this is the case, Amazon is blowing out this 3-pack of cables for just $6 with code QFKFUKWZ. This 3-pack usually sells for $10.
So, why should you jump on this deal? I mean, other than the fact it’s only $6, they’re fast-charging USB-C cables. You’re eventually going to need more of these. That’s the headline.
Again, these puppies are going out the door for just $6. You can’t beat that. We’re not sure how long this will be around for, so jump on it while you still can. Click the button below for more details.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Add this webcam to your work-from-home setup for just $21
- Score 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $29
- This robot vacuum that usually costs $220 is down to just $119
- Relieve all those aching muscles with this $140 massage gun
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.