T-Mobile customers: You can now get a free year of Apple TV+ – here’s how

If you are a T-Mobile customer on its Magenta or Magenta Max plan (or on a Sprint Unlimited Plus or Premium plan), you can now snag yourself a free year of Apple TV+.

The new promotion was announced this week and will give you access to all of the content currently available on TV+. With Apple pumping the brakes on its free trials for the streaming service, this is now one of the best ways to experience the content without coughing up a bunch of money.

If you already have Apple TV+, then no worries, as you’ll get a year free slapped onto your current subscription and it will pause your payments until the year is over.

For current T-Mobile customers, don’t worry, as this is not a promotion for new accounts, so rest assured that you can also snag this deal.

How to get a free year of Apple TV+ through T-Mobile

Want a year of Apple TV+? Follow these steps (taken directly from T-Mobile):

Magenta, Magenta MAX and small T-Mobile for Business customers can login to the T-Mobile app or my.t-mobile.com and redeem the offer in your rate plan details to start streaming immediately.

Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium customers can visit www.promotions.t-mobile.com, login, and then enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem. (This route also works for Magenta customers)

So, there you go! If you have one of the T-Mobile or Sprint plans listed above, you can snag this promotion now.

