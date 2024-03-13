To the joy of millions of swifties worldwide, the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is finally becoming available to stream.

The movie was initially supposed to release on March 15th but was inivetebly pushed back a day, making it available earlier than initially anticipated.

What should you expect to see?

Well, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is going to be different from what fans have seen until now. The original version released in theaters and quickly became the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Then, the film became available to rent on demand, featuring three extra songs.

The new version will include five more songs and four acoustic performances. For the non-swifties, the singer plays different songs every night during the acoustic sessions.

Previously, the version available to rent was three hours long, so the streaming version will definitely be longer, given all the extra songs. That’s to be expected, given that Swift’s concerts last well over three hours and cover over 44 songs.

Video: YouTube / Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

When and where you should watch the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour will be available to stream on Disney Plus on Thursday, March 14th, at 6 PM PT (or 9 PM ET).

The concert will be available in all territories where Disney Plus is available, expect Turkey will have to wait until April 3rd.

Disney Plus Starts at $7.99 Disney Plus is the ultimate destination for all things Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content, there's something for everyone on this family-friendly streaming service. See at Disney+ KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

How much is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus pricing varies by country. However, in the United States, the subscription starts at $8 per month, while in the UK you have to pay £8 per month. Yearly subscriptions are generally cheaper.

Unfortunately, Disney Plus does not offer free trials, so you won’t be able to get away with signing up for a week just so you can see the concert film.

How to watch The Eras Tour if you’re traveling?

If you happen to be traveling abroad and want to stream The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) while you’re away, you still have a way to watch it.

A VPN will be super helpful in getting you access to the same content you have on Disney Plus while you’re at home by spoofing your location.

VPNs work on any device, so you can do this on your phone, tablet, or laptop with no problem. VPNs make it seem like you’re browsing the internet from a different country, which is useful for accessing content that might be restricted in your current location.

Image: KnowTechie

Just connect to a server in the right country and enjoy watching your favorite shows or movies from anywhere in the world

For those living in Turkey, you can try connecting to a server in a country where Taylor’s Eras Tour concert film is available, such as the United States.

Here are some VPNs you can get subscribe to if you want to watch The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) from anywhere in the world.

So there you have it, swifties! All you need is some free time, a Disney Plus subscription, and a VPN if you’re traveling.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news