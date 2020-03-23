Tech Hangover: Could electronic surveillance help curb the spread of COVID-19?

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

This is a tricky balance. Once you open the door to this, it’s really hard to go back.

Tracking entire populations to combat the pandemic now could open the doors to more invasive forms of government snooping later. In South Korea, government agencies are harnessing surveillance-camera footage, smartphone location data and credit card purchase records to helptrace the recent movements of coronavirus patients and establish virus transmission chains. – New York Times

How do you make one of the best cameras in the game even better? Well, adding sensor-shift technology is always a good place to start.

The iPhone 11 series saw a major upgrade in the camera department, with the iPhone 11 Pro getting a triple-lens camera and the iPhone 11 stepping things up to a dual-lens camera. Now, however, it looks like the iPhone 12 will get yet another upgrade — a note from the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo notes that the highest-end 2020 iPhone will have a larger camera sensor with sensor-shift stabilization. – Digital Trends

Microsoft says attackers are exploiting a previously undisclosed security vulnerability found in all supported versions of Windows, including Windows 10. But the software giant said there is currently no patch for the vulnerability. – TechCrunch

This should have been done ages ago. My wife and I were able to capitalize on this over the weekend. It’s so much better than going to the actual movie theatre.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread and force movie theaters to shut down, Amazon has launched a new hub featuring movies that Hollywood hoped you’d be watching right now in the theater. Amazon’s Prime Video Cinema allows you to rent or buy recently released movies through the streaming service. – CNET

Amazon is hiring aggressively to meet customer demand. Traffic has soared on Facebook and YouTube. And cloud computing has become essential to home workers. While the rest of the economy is tanking from the crippling impact of the coronavirus, business at the biggest technology companies is holding steady — even thriving. – New York Times

