Tech Hangover: Twitter might do something good for once

Twitter is doing something Facebook can’t – calling politicians out on their bullshit.

Twitter is experimenting with adding brightly colored labels directly beneath lies and misinformation posted by politicians and public figures, according to a leaked demo of new features sent to NBC News. Twitter confirmed that the leaked demo, which was accessible on a publicly available site, is one possible iteration of a new policy to target misinformation it plans to roll out March 5. – NBC News

Does it even work? I can’t remember the last time I’ve ever used this.

Microsoft will soon offer its Defender antivirus software for phones and other devices running Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS mobile operating systems, the company announced Thursday. – CNBC

As a regular KnowTechie reader, you’ve probably heard me say this a thousand times, but I’ll repeat it again for the newbies: Android is malware. Ok, not seriously, but you get the gist.

Google has removed close to 600 Android apps and banned their developers from the Play store and its ad networks as part of a massive crackdown on ad fraud and “disruptive” mobile ads. – BuzzFeed News

Let this be a warning. Don’t believe everything you read. Especially in a freaking email.

A dangerous mix of fear and fake news about the coronavirus has sparked violent protests in Ukraine, despite there being no confirmed cases in the country. Protests and clashes with riot police have broken out in several places after a mass email claiming to be from Ukraine’s health ministry spread false information that there were five cases of coronavirus in the country, on the same day a plane carrying evacuees from China arrived.

Honestly, if you launch a hot new app and it isn’t exposing your users’ private data, what are you even doing with your life.

Cameo, the increasingly popular app for paying celebrities to record short personal videos, exposed a wealth of user data including email addresses, hashed and salted passwords and phone numbers, and messages via a misconfiguration in its app. – Motherboard

