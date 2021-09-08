The best crowdfunding campaigns to check out in September 2021

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies. It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you with our picks of the crop for September.

Check out these 12 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way, I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in September:

Feiyu Pocket 2S

Mini cameras are getting more and more advanced, with the new crop coming with physical stabilization in the form of gimbals. The team at Feiyu thought that the gimbal would be even better if it could be detached from the heavy battery grip, so you could mount it for unique filming perspectives. Enter the Pocket 2S. The 4K gimbal-mounted camera can be magnetically attached to anywhere, leaving your hands free to control it with the remote. Just think of the creative possibilities!

Nest Brush

Brushing your teeth just got easier with Nest Brush. The silicone brush has a magnetic holder that uses UV-C to disinfect your brush after every use and has a hidden superpower. An internal, refillable toothpaste reservoir that automatically dispenses your favorite toothpaste onto the bristles. It can hold about 30 days of toothpaste, so you don’t have to pack extra when you travel. A two-month battery life rounds out the full package.

QuietOn 3 – ANC earbuds for sleep

Ever used a white noise generator to help you sleep? Did you know that could be aging your brain? There’s a better way, and that’s to remove background noise completely, with active noise-canceling (ANC). QuietOn’s latest ANC earbuds are designed for sleep use, with tiny buds that won’t press on your ears even if you’re a side sleeper. They’re perfect if you sleep with a heavy snorer or if you live near things like the subway or busy roads. With 28 hours of battery life, enjoy the tranquility and finally get a good night’s sleep.

Tosy flying disc

Love Ultimate Frisbee? You’ll love the Tosy Flying Disc, with its super-bright RGB LEDs and onboard timer to make contested turnovers a thing of the past. The 175g disc is currently in the process of getting official approval from USA Ultimate, so maybe you’ll see it on the pitch in the future. That’s not all you get, though, as Tosy put all the glow into a disc-shaped boomerang that you’d have to really work to lose. No, really, since it always comes back. Gettit?

SofabatonX1-Most Versatile Universal ALL-IN-ONE Smart Remote

With Logitech discontinuing its own Harmony universal remotes, there’s space for a new contender to fill the market. Could the Sofabaton be that contender? It’s an all-in-one remote for almost all your tech, compatible with over 500,000 devices. Add one-tap macros for complicated strings of command, like closing your blinds, turning on your TV, turn on your amplifier, and more, so you don’t have to spend five minutes turning on devices every time you want to watch something.

Oh, and the hub has IR, Bluetooth, and WiFi control modes, so you don’t even need to have the remote in the same room. Nifty.

Inmo Air AR glasses

Augmented Reality is pretty darn cool, but the current crop of headsets is bulky and pretty unusable outside of the lab. Inmo Air is here to challenge your assumptions with integrated AR inside glasses that aren’t much larger than any pair of chunky frames. They use a 720p camera and AI recognition to provide context to the world around you, from visualizations of navigation directions, streaming video, or anything else you could do on your Android smartphone.

Nextube nixie clock

We love classic Nixie tubes here at KT, so these reimagined-for-the-digital-age versions from Rotrics got us all hyped up. They use tiny IPS screens to recreate the Nixie warm glow, but because they’re little screens, you can use them for literally anything else you want to display on them. Use it for the weather, your subscriber count, or even put them into the music-reactive mode to visualize your tunes… on your tubes. Neat.

PlateZ

When you start looking for camera accessories, the first thing you notice is that most are purpose-built for one task. That means buying multiple things to do the things you want, or does it? Platez combines ten tools in one, so you can buy once then buy individual tools if you grow out of its functionality. Use it as a stabilizer, a tripod, a low-slung handle, a shoulder-rig, a tripod, a Gorillapod, and more, so you can worry about your creative vision and not swapping hardware constantly.

Airbox: World’s First True Wireless Power Bank For Apple

Want a wireless charging bank for all of your Apple gear? Airbox is here to recharge your AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple Pencil, while still charging your iPad with 20W fast charging. With a 10,000 mAh battery onboard, you’ll never run out of juice again. What’s more, when closed, Airbox has storage pockets for your Apple Pencil and AirPods case, so you don’t have to worry about losing them in your bag.

MagFlött: iPad Magnetic Stand and 6′ Curved USB C

Want your iPad or iPad Pro to look even more like an iMac? This sweet floating stand raises your tablet up for better FaceTime, better ergonomics for gaming or working, and reclaim some desk space. It’s the perfect companion for using Universal Control to add a second screen to your Mac or MacBook, and the solid aluminum looks every bit as premium as your iPad.

CZUR LENS Pro – Ultimate Document & File Scanner

With another year of remote working and schooling, it’s time to think about upgrading your office equipment. Who needs a bulky flatbed scanner when the CZUR Lens Pro makes it so easy to scan documents of any kind, even pages from books that are normally a pain to digitize. It’s also got a 12MP, 1080p camera so you can flip it up to use as your webcam for video calls, and it’s also a desk lamp that can help out lighting you for calls.

JMGO U1 Tri-color 4K laser TV

Want a 100-inch TV without having to actually have a 100-inch TV sitting in your room when you’re not using it? This 4K short-throw laser projector can give you a 100-inch effective screen from less than 10 inches from your wall. It’s got all the Dolby audio goodness you could want, auto-brightness adjustment, eye protection so it shuts off if anyone gets too close, and uses a tri-color laser for stunning visual quality. It’s rated to a stunning 114% of the BT.2020 color gamut, which is higher than IMAX requires, so your living room is gonna be the place to be once installed.

