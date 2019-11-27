The Sega Genesis Mini is currently over 40% off for Black Friday

In recent years, all the console makers decided to cash in on some nostalgia and create mini versions of the consoles that started it all. One of the best of the bunch is the Sega Genesis Mini, which ships with 42 legendary games (yes, including Earthworm Jim), and two wired controllers for some couch gaming, like pappy used to do back in the day.

Right now, among the growing list of Black Friday deals, all that retro gaming goodness is a miniature price to match the console, as you can get one for $50 on Amazon and other retailers. That’s a fantastic price to play some Sonic the way it was intended to be played, or experience the zany humor of Toe Jam & Earl. Maybe you can finish Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, I mean did anyone actually finish that as a kid?

Heck, at that price, buy a few of the Genesis Minis and wrap them up to stuff some stockings this holiday season – it’ll be sure to put a grin on anyone’s face.

