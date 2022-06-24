Twelve South’s AirFly helps make traveling a little less annoying

Flying isn’t exactly fun thanks to the increased security, long lines, and rising ticket prices. With Twelve South’s newest accessory. AirFly, however, flying can become a little bit more bearable.

When using AirFly, you can connect wireless headphones, including Apple’s AirPods, with airline in-flight entertainment systems. They also work great with televisions at your local gym.

Offering eight hours of battery life between charges, AirFly includes a USB charging cable and travel pouch; it uses the Bluetooth standard for communication.

To get started, all you have to do is plug the device into a headphone jack and press the “pair” button on the front. On your phone, pair as you do with all Bluetooth devices, and then press the “pair” button on your wireless headphones.

From there, AirFly connects to your wireless headphones, and you’re connected to the in-flight entertainment system on a plane or the televisions at your gym.

Once paired, the dongle will remember your wireless headphones and switch to them when the unit is turned on again. To switch back to using your headphones without AirFly, first turn off AirFly.

Full features include:

Allows wireless headphones to connect to wired headphone jacks

Use to pair AirPods with airline in-flight entertainment systems

Listen to your health club’s TVs with your wireless sport headphones

Built-in battery lasts up to 8 hours & recharges via USB

If you’re a frequent traveler, I can definitely see the benefits of using Twelve South’s products. However, if you use your mobile device for in-flight entertainment, AirFly becomes much less necessary.

Priced at $39.99, AirFly is available for purchase through the Twelve South website. Besides AirFly, the company offers accessories for Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

