Twitter apparently explored options to buy Clubhouse for $4 billion

Clubhouse has been a smashing success, with its audio-only chatrooms offering a unique opportunity for people looking to hold discussions or have their own little digital TED Talks. Twitter is also working on its own version, with Twitter Spaces. Now, a new report from Bloomberg notes that Twitter might be looking to buy Clubhouse.

The report doesn’t say who approached who and everyone involved declined to comment. People close to the matter also note that discussions are no longer ongoing but did not explain why. The only thing we really know, according to these reports, is that there was a potential valuation of $4 billion.

However, that $4 billion number is interesting as Bloomberg also reports that Clubhouse is exploring raising funds and has been using that number in other talks about raising financing at that valuation. So, did Clubhouse also bring that number to Twitter, or did the Jack Dorsey company throw that number out, and now Clubhouse is using it as a baseline?

Twitter is but one of the many companies working to compete with Clubhouse in the audio chatroom space. Discord launched its version recently, and Facebook, LinkedIn, Slack, and even Spotify are working on their own versions.

And Clubhouse isn’t even on Android yet.

