Twitter is blocking Substack links – here’s how to get around it

On the morning of April 7, 2023 – Rohit Krishnan, author of the Strange Loop Canon newsletter, noticed something was amiss with his most recent Substack link.

“In other news, any link with substack in its name is now blocked on Twitter. You can post it, but you cannot like it or comment on it or retweet it,” wrote Krishnan in his tweet.

“Things that happen when your equity value is zero,” referring to Substack’s recent financials.

In other news, any link with substack in its name is now blocked on Twitter. You can post it, but you cannot like it or comment on it or retweet it.



Things that happen when your equity value is zero … — rohit (@krishnanrohit) April 7, 2023

Krishnan, and many other Twitter users, pointed out that the timing seems suspicious, given that Substack recently announced its own short-form micro-blogging timeline, Substack Notes.

Initially, this was only happening on desktop – but users quickly reported having engagements limited on mobile, as well.

Twitter is now making it impossible to respond to new posts that link to a Substack pic.twitter.com/RFLxaR41vg — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 7, 2023

What happens when you post a Substack link on Twitter?

Like many “features” that have been rolled out by Twitter’s zombie skeleton crew, this change seems to have come with no warning or explanation.

“Elon Musk has blocked all Substack links on Twitter from being RTed or liked. This gives huge advantage to the MSM he claims is bad, but ok, writes scientest and author, Erik Hoel in a tweet.

Elon Musk has blocked all Substack links on Twitter from being RTed or liked.



This gives huge advantage to the MSM he claims is bad, but ok.



Canceled my Twitter blue, and likely won't be on this godforsaken platform for much longer. Please follow me on Substack (link below) — Erik Hoel (@erikphoel) April 7, 2023

Users are reporting that they cannot “Pin” Substack links to their account or reply to/Quote Tweet some posts with Substack links.

Additionally, as of April 6, 2023, Twitter is apparently blocking Tweets from being embedded in Substack newsletters – possibly related to Twitter’s sunsetting free API access.

We're investigating reports that Twitter embeds and authentication no longer work on Substack. We are actively trying to resolve this and will share updates as additional information becomes available. — Substack (@SubstackInc) April 6, 2023

A day after @SubstackInc announced its own Twitter-like service called Notes, Twitter seems to now be blocking the ability to embed tweets within Substack posts. pic.twitter.com/EbChqxnq22 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 6, 2023

Didn’t Twitter do something similar a few months ago?

Back during “Head Twit” Elon Musk’s first month on the job, Twitter announced that the company would limit links to Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and other social media platforms.

Image: KnowTechie

In a now-deleted thread, @TwitterSupport claimed that the move was because the (supposedly) $44b tech giant’s new policy to “no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

As of writing, Twitter had not made an official statement – but we did get a reply to our request for comment:

How to get around Twitter’s Substack link ban

First suggested by Ed Zitron, CEO of media relations firm EZPR, there is a workaround to skirt the Substack link ban. Here’s how:

Use a link shortner

Use a bespoke URL/redirect

If you use a link shortener or bespoke URL/redirect, you should still be able to link to Substack’s site, as long as you don’t say the other website’s name in the tweet.

Okay, so there is a workaround. If you use a link shortener or bespoke URL/redirect you should still be able to link as long as you don't say the other website's name in the tweet. https://t.co/5MiDmpgdWShttps://t.co/9BNPeR3Iva — Roger (6'5") (@iamtherog) April 7, 2023

I confirmed this in my own testing and the workaround seems to be legit. Now, how long this will last is another story.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as we receive it.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: