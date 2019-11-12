Verizon is offering a free year of Disney+ but there’s a catch – Here’s what you need to know

Regardless of what you want to watch, Disney+ is here to give subscribers a massive, incomparable, collection of movies and shows. Are you looking to binge all of the Disney Afternoon cartoons like Darkwing Duck? Or are you going to get a few friends together to rewatch the Marvel Cinematic Universe again?

Before the launch date, Disney was giving out subscriptions at a reduced price, (they also offered it to those attending the D23 Expo this year) which has since expired. However, Verizon customers are actually in luck as they can be eligible for a free year. And no, that is not a typo.

However, as the old saying goes, “There is no such thing as a free lunch.” Or in this case free subscription. Incredibly lame wordplay aside, there actually is a catch to how Verizon customers can receive the Disney+ subscription.

How do I know if I qualify for a free Disney+ subscription?

To qualify, you have to be in one of the following three different customer categories:

If you have a Verizon Wireless plan and have any of the Unlimited Data plans: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited, Above Unlimited, Get More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, or Start Unlimited. You can also receive the subscription if you are a new customer. If you have a Verizon Fios or are about to sign up for Fios. However, it will have to be an Internet plan that is 50 Mbps and above. If you’re thinking of switching over to a two or three-year contract, you will also qualify for the Disney+ subscription.

If you are going to sign up for a 5G plan or are already one. Make sure your city has 5G coverage.

So, if you fall into one of these categories, make sure to snag that free year of the service.

