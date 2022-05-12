A couple of weeks ago, we published our review of the XGIMI Elfin mini portable projector. We absolutely loved it and gave it a review score of 8/10. It’s a great projector that offers an outstanding clear picture and a ton of features.

The only kicker about this projector is that it’s not cheap. But right now, Amazon is knocking 15% off the list price, bringing it down to $551. This projector typically sells for $649, saving you $97. That’s pretty good.

XGIMI’s Elfin portable projector features a slim and compact design that allows you to take it anywhere. It costs $649 and offers features like auto-keystone correction, a 1080p display, Android TV, and an easy-to-use interface that’s simple to navigate.

If you’re eyeing a projector purchase soon, do yourself a favor and look into this projector from XGIMI. Still not convinced? Look at all the Amazon reviews; it’s currently sitting on a near-perfect review rating of four and a half stars. For more info, click the button below.

