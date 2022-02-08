Will Epic update Fortnite to run on the Steam Deck?

Valve’s highly anticipated Steam Deck is coming in just a few weeks. Some people are wondering if the handheld gaming console will be equipped to play Epic Games’ incredibly popular Fortnite battle royale. Sadly, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says it’s not going to happen.

When asked about it on Twitter, Sweeney said that the company will not be working on developing Fortnite for Linux. The CEO tweeted that he is not confident that the company would be able to combat cheaters in a Linux version of the game.

And unfortunately for Fortnite fans, the Steam Deck uses a Linux-based operating system, so the game won’t be compatible with the console by default. But that doesn’t mean that you are completely out of luck.

Fortnite no, but there's a big effort underway to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

You won’t be able to play Fortnite on the Steam Deck by default. But there is a way that you can at least try to play the game on the device. Valve has said that the Steam Deck will be capable of downloading Windows.

And since you can put Windows on the Steam Deck, you should be able to play Fortnite on the device using that method. Of course, the console will be optimized for its own Linux-based SteamOS so there might be some issues or complications when installing Windows.

But, technically, this method should let you play Fortnite on the handheld Steam Deck console. The first batch of Steam Deck consoles is shipping to customers on February 28.

It will be interesting to see how many users opt to install Windows on the console so that they can play other, non-Steam games like Fortnite.

