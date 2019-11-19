Wyze’s new Complete Motion Capturing service removes the recording limits of the free plan

We love the Wyze cameras at KnowTechie. Between motion cameras, smart plugs, and smart bulbs, there is plenty to love.

Now, the company is adding additional service options for its popular (and cheap) Wyze Cam with the Complete Motion Capturing service.

The Complete Motion Capturing service gives your Wyze Cam even more power

Previously, your Wyze Cam would record 12-second clips of motion and stores them in the cloud for 14 days, free of charge. It would also limit uploads to 5 minutes between. While that does seem a bit short, it’s important to note that it was included completely free.

Now, with Complete Motion Capturing, users can remove all of the limits mentioned above (minus the 14 -day limit). That means no limited uploads and no limits on the lengths of the clips.

Of course, this doesn’t mean much if the price is outrageous. But, just like the cameras and other gadgets, Wyze has come through with an extremely affordable package for the service. You can snag it for only $1.49 per month, per camera. Even if you have a couple cameras monitoring various things, the price is still extremely competitive. To put it into perspective, Ring’s service monitoring is approximately $3 per month, per camera.

You can find out more about Complete Motion Capturing by logging into your Wyze account here.

What do you think? Interested in this new service from Wyze? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

