Deals
Wyze is now shipping its insanely cheap smart plug bundle
No, really, they’re super cheap.
The Wyze Smart Plugs that the company announced back in July are now shipping. The WiFi-connected smart plugs are $15 for a two-pack, available direct from Wyze’s website or through its Wyze app.
The Wyze Smart Plug works with both Alexa and Google Assistant
Wyze does away with the need to have a special hardware hub to run its equipment. Instead, everything is connected via the Wyze app, which lets you schedule events, group appliances together, and link the Smart Plugs to its other products, like the Wyze Cam or Wyze Sense kits.
Adding Wyze Sense kits into the mix can automate your home for cheap. Make lights turn off when you leave the room, or turn the TV off when you stand up. The possibilities are endless.
- $15 for a two-pack!
- Works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Only works with 2.4GHz WiFi networks
- Controlled via voice or through the Wyze app
- Vacation mode can make it look like someone is still at home
- Can handle up to 15A, more than most smart plugs
If you already have Wyze stuff in your home, this is a no-brainer to buy. Even if you don’t, they’re still cheap as chips, and Wyze has a reputation for quality.
