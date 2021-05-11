You can now use Sony’s new DualSense controller on iPhone and iPad

The latest update to the PS Remote Play app for iOS now lets users connect their DualSense controllers to iOS devices and play compatible games. The update comes as part of the iOS 14.5 update and the new feature is now available on Apple devices that have received this update.

The report comes from a PlayStation blog post, where the company confirms that the DualSense controller now has support on Apple devices running macOS Big Sur 11.3, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5. Previously, PlayStation fans had to use the DualShock 4 controller as an alternative on Apple devices.

It should also be noted that all devices may not be able to fully use all of the DualSense controller’s features.

As stated above, you will need to have the PS Remote Play app downloaded on your device to connect your controller. This will be the app used to connect and set everything up.

DualSense has limited functionality on iOS

Some users have already run into the limitations that are part of this new functionality. The DualSense’s tactic feedback is reportedly less functional, which might be expected considering the difference in the PS5 and particular Apple devices. Users have also noted that the headphone jack in the controller will not work when connected with Apple devices.

Despite this limited functionality, this is still a very cool feature for iOS. As cloud gaming becomes more popular, people are going to begin playing more console games on their phones, and being able to use the controller that they are used to will be a huge draw.

The limited functionality may frustrate some people, so hopefully, Apple and Sony can figure out a way to make the controller function the same on console and iOS.

