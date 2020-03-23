Today fax software lets you fax from your computer running on Windows 10/8/7. Online fax service makes it possible to fax without the need for a fax machine.

With so much online fax software available, it can be exhausting to choose the best service. The best online fax service should provide you with a fax number which will allow you to send and receive faxes.

These fax services work online. In this guide, we show you the 5 best fax software for Windows 10/8/7. Best of all, you can use these on any platform.

CocoFax – The recommended online fax service

If you want the best online fax service for your computer, then consider CocoFax. To use CocoFax, you need to sign up for an account at CocoFax official website.

CocoFax is a fast and reliable online fax solution that lets you fax and manage your communication.

With CocoFax, you get a free custom fax number, which will be useful for sending and receiving faxes. Also, you get a 30-day free trial period when you sign up for the service.

What’s more, its features and capabilities have attracted media the likes of the New York Times and Forbes. CocoFax offers a reliable way of faxing. For instance, for every sent and received fax, you will get a delivery notification.

Above all, CocoFax uses the latest security protocols to safeguard your faxes during transmission online. CocoFax will allow you to fax not only on Windows 10/8/7 but also on devices running on Android and iOS.

Also, CocoFax is versatile enough to let you fax from your email, CocoFax dashboard and smartphone apps. It allows you to use a web browser while providing the service of a high-end fax machine. CocoFax makes it easy to send a fax from your computer.

Some of CocoFax highlights

CocoFax has many remarkable online faxing features that make it the ultimate online fax service.

Here are some of them:

Lifetime storage

Unlike most other online fax services that have limited storage, CocoFax gives you unlimited storage. What’s more, CocoFax not only archives your faxes online but also provides a neat way of storing them.

Delivery notifications

CocoFax sends you a delivery notification for both sent and received faxes. So, you no longer have to worry if your fax has been delivered or not. Besides, you can reply to fax instantly online using CocoFax.

Affordable

CocoFax premium package costs $9.99 per month with 400 pages/month. The basic version costs $5.99 per month with 200 pages/month. On both packages, you get to receive and send 150 pages/month.

CocoFax supports international faxing to every country in the world.

eFax

eFax is another online fax service that lets users fax from Windows 10/8/7. It has a professional website that makes it easy to use. However, finding its monthly free service when signing up is not easy.

Besides, even when you manage to find it, you are only able to receive faxes for free. To send a fax during the 30-day free trial period, you need to register. When you sign up, you get 150 pages incoming and outgoing faxes.

If you exceed the 150 pages for outgoing or incoming faxes, you will be charged $0.10 for the extra page. Also, the subscription costs $16.95 per month. Besides supports only 46 different countries.

MyFax

MyFax is a good online fax service. The service allows you to send one or two faxes per day in its free service. It is unclear how many pages can be sent per fax or if the cover page will contain ads.

This limits you to sending faxes to US or Canada fax numbers when using the free service.

FAX.PLUS

This online fax service targets commercial users and can work on Windows 10/8/7. Its free service allows you to send 10 pages and an extra page costs $0.20. The free service solely sends faxes via FAX.PLUS dashboard.

However, you won’t receive faxes without upgrading.

FaxZero

As the name of this online fax service implies, you fax free of charge. However, there is a catch, your fax page will have an ad on the cover page. Also, the maximum pages you send including the cover page is 3.

FaxZero allows you send up to 5 free faxes per day. However, for a $1.99 fee you can send a maximum of 25 pages per fax without any ads.

Conclusion

Online fax software makes it possible to fax from any device including Windows 10/8/7. However, looking for the best online fax service can be a headache.

Fortunately, we showed you the 5 best fax software for Windows 10/8/7. Choose the software you feel suits your needs.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: