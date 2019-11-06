Review: UkeySoft Apple Music Converter

Apple Music is a very popular streaming music platform. On the Apple Music store, over 50 million songs can be found. This music service works on iTunes, iOS, and it can even work on Android devices.

Apple Music gives you a free 3-month trial, during which you can try out all the features Apple Music offers. After the trial is up you can keep this service for $9.99 a month or get a family service for $14.99 a month. There is also a discounted rate for students at $4.99 a month.

If you plan to stop subscribing, you can cancel at any time. You can now stream Apple Music songs on iPhones, Android phones, Apple Watches, Apple TV, personal computers, Carplay, Amazon Echo via iTunes or the Apple Music app.

Can Apple Music be Played on Other Devices?

Any Apple music song uses digital rights management technology, or DRM for short. Apple will use copyright restrictions to protect all of this music. If you have an Apple Music subscription account, you can download Apple Music songs for offline playback after logging in. You will find that the downloaded Apple music track is a file with a .m4p extension. Due to DRM, this encrypted M4P song cannot be played on other players such as Sony Walkman, iPod nano/classic and other MP3 players.

Can Apple Music Be Converted to MP3s?

Apple Music songs are protected by DRM so that you can only enjoy Apple music songs on limited devices. In addition, downloaded songs require subscription account authentication, which means that even if you download Apple music tracks, they don’t really belong to you. After your subscription expires, the downloaded song will become unplayable.

The best way to stream Apple music is to completely get rid of DRM protection and convert Apple music into a common format, such as MP3. After getting the DRM-free MP3s, you can play Apple Music songs and albums on any device and player.

UkeySoft Apple Music Converter for Windows and Mac

Do you want to keep Apple Music as long as you like without keeping paying? Do you want to offline play Apple Music on any devices? Looking for a way to enjoy Apple Music on iPod nano, iPod classic, Sony Walkman and other MP3 players?

UkeySoft Apple Music Converter can help you. It can be used to remove Apple Music DRM and convert Apple music(.m4p files) to DRM-free MP3, AAC, M4B, M4A, WAV, FLAC and other popular audio format, which you can play with other audio players, such as iPod nano/shuffle, PSP/PS3/PS4, Zune, Sony Walkman, MP3 players, and mobile phones.

Besides, the converter also supports converting iTunes M4P songs, Audiobooks and Audible Audiobooks to DRM free formats so that you can enjoy these songs without restrictions.

There are pros and cons to this program and the conversion process for these songs.

Features, Pros, Cons

Some features are specific to this program. This will help the user understand how it works and if it is a program that will meet their needs.

The Apple Music Converter can be used on a Windows computer of a macOS device. Both of these versions are updated at the same time.

This review product is UkeySoft Apple Music Converter V.6.5.3. We have tested it on macOS 6.1.2, Mojave 10.14 on MacBook Pro and Windows 10/8/7/XP.

The precious thing about this music converter is that it supports deleting DRM from encrypted audio, converting songs to MP3, AAC, AC3, M4R, AIFF, AU and MKA formats and outputting the same quality as the original audio. In the output file, all song information will be retained, including title, album, artist, composer, album and track number, type, etc.

The batch conversion feature allows you to convert the entire playlist or library at once. With just one click, UkeySoft will automatically start converting all selected songs from MP4 to MP3.

Features

Remove DRM from Apple Music Legally

Since all Apple Music songs are protected by DRM, once the subscription is canceled many of the songs will no longer be able to be played. The smart UkeySoft Apple Music Converter is designed to remove DRM from Apple Music, so that users can keep on playing their songs after they cancel their subscription.

Convert Apple Music to Multiple Formats

Another benefit you get here is that with UkeySoft, you can convert any DRM-protected Apple Music, iTunes M4A music, AA, AAX audiobooks to plain MP3, M4A, AAC, AC3, AIFF, AU, FLAC, M4R, and MKA for any media players. By the way, the UkeySoft lets you extract audio from iTunes movies, TV shows, MV and home videos as well.

Batch Conversion at 16X Speed

If you are using the Windows version of the program, you can convert Apple music songs at up to 16 times faster. To avoid any errors, it is recommended to keep the speed at 5x. In addition, the batch conversion function is very convenient, you can choose all the favorite songs, albums and playlists.

Losslessly Output Quality

With UkeySoft, you will not have to worry about anything as such since the software does offer batch conversion and it works really well. The UkeySoft converts Apple Music streams, Audible audiobooks & M4P music with 100% lossless quality. So, all your audio files will have the same file integrity.

Keep ID Tags Information

Managing large amounts of music can be a time consuming and laborious process if you manage it manually. UkeySoft Apple Music Converter won’t make you a mess. The converted MP3 and M4A files will contain the ID tag and metadata information as the original file. Therefore, you can organize converted music or audiobooks based on title, artist, album, track ID, etc., so you can easily collect songs of your favorite artists in folders.

Keep Apple Music Forever after Unsubscribing

Another place that appeals to me is that it makes Apple music songs work forever. Once the Apple Music Subscription Service ends, all downloaded songs cannot be played. With its help, you can not only get MP3 audio files without DRM, but you can keep Apple Music songs playable forever even after unsubscribing.

Multilingual Support

The converter can convert songs into several languages including English, Chinese, Spanish, German, and Japanese.

Pros

Multiple output format supported

Preserve the original audio quality

Adjust audio parameters like bit rate, codec, sample rate and channels

Convert as many Apple Music songs as you like

Fast conversion

Cons

It’s not free

Need to install the iTunes app, if you are using macOS 10.15 or above, you need to install the Apple Music app.

How to Remove DRM from Apple Music with UkeySoft Apple Music Converter

Next, we’ll review how to convert Apple Music songs, albums, and playlists to MP3 using UkeySoft Apple Music Converter. The whole process is very simple and can be handled easily by anyone. Before you start, you need to download and install this program to your computer.

Step 1: Launch the UkeySoft Apple Music Converter

iTunes will also open automatically when you launch UkeySoft Apple Music Converter on your computer. iTunes will run silently throughout the conversion process. But if iTunes has been running before launching the program, you should close iTunes in advance.

UkeySoft automatically loads all the content in the iTunes library, including music, videos, home videos, movies, TV shows, podcasts, iTunes U, Apple Music playlists and audiobooks. You just need to add the files you need to convert to your iTunes library.

Tip: For macOS Catalina (10.15 or later), you need to add any Apple Music songs, playlist or albums you like to Apple Music app library. After launching UkeySoft, it will load all songs and playlist automatically.

Note: In case there are a lot of music tracks in the iTunes library, it may take a few minutes to run. If it gets stuck during loading, click the “Refresh” button.

Step 2: Select Apple Music Songs

Select a playlist from the left panel and all song information will be displayed on the right. To select a song, click the checkbox. To select all the songs in the playlist, you need to check the box in the top bar. Also, it’s convenient to use the search tool to find any particular track you want to convert, especially if you don’t remember the song name.

Step 3: Select MP3 as Output Format

The default output format is MP3. You can also choose M4A, AAC, AC3, AIFF, AU, FLAC, M4R, and MKA as the output format of the file. Besides, you can easily customize output song bitrate, sample rate, name format if you like.



Tip: For Windows version, you can click on the “Options” window when you need to change the conversion speed (from 1x to 16x).

Also read: How to download Apple Music at 16X Faster Speed

For Mac version, the UkeySoft application can only use 1X speed when you are using Mac 10.13 High Sierra or later. If you are still using Mac 10.12 Sierra or older OS, the conversion speed will be automatically up to 16X faster.

Step 4: Start Apple Music to MP3 Conversion

Once you are done, click the “Convert” button to start converting M4P Apple Music songs to MP3.

During the conversion process, the application can help you remove DRM from Apple Music, the iTunes application/Apple Music app plays the Apple Music tracks in the background (muted), please do not use iTunes before the program is finished.

When the process is done click “Explore Output File” to check the converted Apple Music songs and the songs will be saved as local files.

After getting the converted MP3 Apple Music files, you are now free to control these audio files. You can transfer them to iPhones, Android phones & tablets, USB flash drives, MP3 portable players, Sony Walkman for playback, or you can burn Apple music songs to CDs or set Apple music songs as background music or alarm clocks easily.

UkeySoft Apple Music Converter is very friendly to Apple Music paid or free-trial users. Whether you have a subscription account or not, you can easily download Apple music tracks as MP3. One day you canceled the subscription service and you can still listen to Apple music tracks on your device. Currently, the free version of this app is only able to convert the first three minutes of a song. To make the entire song converted, the full version must be purchased for $39.95.

