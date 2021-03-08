Apple is possibly gearing up for a product launch event on March 23

Apple has a bunch of rumored products in the pipeline, and we could see what the company has been up to thanks to a possible product launch event being held on March 23.

Infamous Apple leaker, Jon Prosser (along with DuanRui), claims Apple is gearing up for a press event on March 23. Typically, the company holds these sorts of events in March to announce a new iPad. And that’s exactly what’s happening. According to Prosser, the company plans to announce a new iPad Pro.

But it doesn’t stop there. Rumor has it the company plans on announcing the launch of AirTags, new AirPods, and an updated version of Apple TV. Naturally, the Tim Cook company hasn’t confirmed any of this, so it’s possible none of this may even be true. But given Prosser’s track record with previous rumors, he’s usually spot on.

Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes Apple will launch a new AirPods model in the first half of 2021.

