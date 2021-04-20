Apple has a pretty big hardware event lined up today where it could be announcing new iPads, AirTags, new AirPods, and a whole more. And if you’re interested in watching it, we’ll show you how to watch the event live with the rest of the jerks here at KnowTechie.

So first things first, the event is scheduled to kick off today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. You have a couple of options when it comes to streaming. You can either watch it directly from Apple’s website or you can head on over to the livestream on YouTube. Lastly, you can just sit on this page as we’ll be embedding the livestream below the headline, and hey, why not, let’s just slap the stream right after this paragraph as well.

So what is Apple expected to announce at this Spring Loaded event? Well, stuff. And a lot of it. But to be specific, there are a lot of rumors circling around new iPad Pro models with improved screens. Apple is also working on new AirPods, but it’s unclear if we’ll see them at this event. There’s a lot of “what if’s” here.

The best bet is watching the event. We’ll find out everything we need to know right from the source. And usually, these online-only events go pretty quick so it shouldn’t be too long until we get the bigger picture. Stay tuned here on KnowTechie, we’ll be doing a roundup of all the announcements Apple has in-store today.

