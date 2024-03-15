ASUS unveils Zenfone 11 Ultra, ditching the compact form-factor

ASUS used the last three generations of Zenfone to create a strong foothold for its niche compact Android smartphone in the market. However, the company threw it all away in 2024 with the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which is anything but compact.

Instead, ASUS has taken the conventional approach with the Zenfone 11 Ultra and made it similar to a simple high-end 2024 flagship.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra display and specs

Image: ASUS/KnowTechie

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Display 6.78-inch Dynamic AMOLED, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080), 144Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz LTPO); 1,600 nits HBM; 2,500 nits peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X memory Storage 256GB/512GB UFS4.0 storage

No microSD support Cameras Rear Cameras: 50MP primary sensor (f/1.9, 1/1,56-inch, PDAF, 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilization) + 13MP ultrawide (f/2.2) + 32MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4, 0.7-micron pixel size)

Front Camera: 32MP wide Battery & Charging 5,500mAh battery

65W wired & 15W wireless charging support Software Zen UI based on Android 14

2-years of Android updates

4-years of security updates IP Rating IP68 Weight & Dimensions 224g & 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Colors Skyline Blue

Eternal Black

Misty Gray

Desert Sand

ASUS’s latest addition to the Zenfone line, the 11 Ultra, sports a huge 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate that hits 2,500 nits of brightness.

In hindsight, it’s a solid display but much different and larger than last year’s Zenfone 10, which came with a 5.92-inch display.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen SoC powers the handset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is powered by a massive 5,500 mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support. According to ASUS, it will deliver 26 hours of battery life.

Image: ASUS/KnowTechie

Lastly, there’s a 50MP primary camera on its back, with a 32MP 3x telephoto camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

A 32MP camera takes care of the selfies.

The handset has an IP68 water/dust resistant rating and comes with Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Ultimately, the new Zenfone 11 Ultra is nothing but a rebranded ASUS ROG Phone 8. It features the same specs and shares the same design with minor tweaks here and there.

The only difference is its four vibrant colors – Skyline Blue, Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Desert Sand, and a different but toned-down skin on Android 14.

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra pricing and availability

Image: ASUS/KnowTechie

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra memory/storage US Pricing UK pricing EU pricing 12GB/256GB model $899 £819.99 €899 16GB/512GB model Not listed £869.99 €999

If you are interested in the Zenfone 11 Ultra, the pre-orders started on March 14 and will go on sale in select markets, including the US, UK, and Europe, on April 14.

ASUS has also confirmed the new Zenfone handset will arrive in Australia in the second quarter of 2024. However, the pricing for that region remains unknown.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news