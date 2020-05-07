Can you put a mechanical keyboard in the dishwasher?

You’ve had your mechanical keyboard for a while now. You’re getting used to the sound, the feel, and the lower strain on your fingers. There’s a problem though – your once-pristine keyboard is starting to get grimy. Yech.

So, how do you clean it? I mean, your clothes go in the washing machine, but that’s no good – the tumbling action might physically damage your keyboard. What else do you have in your home to clean things? Ah, your dishes go in the dishwasher! Perfect, no tumbling action, just good, clean, warm water.

But wait, before you put that expensive mechanical keyboard into the dishwasher and start it going, should you be using your dishwasher in that way?

So, can you use your dishwasher to clean your mechanical keyboard?

Short answer: No

Since your keyboard will fit in the dishwasher, you might think it’s a good way to wash all that crud from under the keys.

The thing is, for mechanical keyboards, the key switches aren’t sealed (with a few exceptions), and if water gets into them it will corrode the springs and other metal components. Das Keyboard has a good, in-depth explainer as to why you shouldn’t use your dishwasher if you really want to know the nitty-gritty.

That means that, while your keyboard might get washed clean, it’ll also probably stop working as well. We don’t recommend this way to clean your mechanical keyboard, so try our recommended steps instead.

