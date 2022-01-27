Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns in February

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies.

It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for February.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also checking out companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in February:

Meazor

I’m going through the process of moving to a new home right now, and making floor plans to figure out furniture is a pain. This 6-in-1 laser measure from Hozo Design is exactly what I’d want in order not to lift another tape measure. It can scan your room and create a 2D floorplan, measure distances via laser, measure curves, serve as a protractor, be used as a bubble level, and even as a rolling ruler. Literally, all your home measuring needs in one little device.

SEEKER Cycling Camera

Image: Seeker

We believe every car should have a dashcam these days, so why not your bike? The Seeker has a live rearview camera, so no more glancing over your shoulder. It also adds smart tail lights, 4K recording, and a nifty laser projector that puts anti-collision bike lanes around your bike at night, so other road users know to give you space. Link it to your smartphone and you get a dashboard view of your speed and other details like your altitude, as well.

Polytoy

Fidget toys are great to keep on your desk. I mean, who doesn’t get stimulated by spinning, clicking, and squishing things absentmindedly? Polytoy’s crowdfunding campaign combines a bunch of popular fidget functions into one toy, so your fingers are always entertained. Use it as a spinner, a clicker, play with the cogwheel structure, or even use it as a simplified Rubik’s cube.

Aerogogo PS1 air lounger

The worst thing about air loungers for me is inflating them. Hand pumps take forever, battery pumps are noisy, and using my lungs to inflate them simply isn’t an option. Aerogogo PS1 puts the pump inside the lounger, so you only have to tap a button to get it inflated. Nice. More time on the beach, and you get to save your breath for more fun activities.

iSwift roboarm phone holder

We all use our phones in the bathroom, even when we know we shouldn’t. iSwift is a modular arm to hold your phone so it doesn’t get wet. It’s MagSafe compatible, secure, sturdy, and adaptable to where you need it to be. Love to read in the tub? No problem. YouTube while you poop? Got that sorted. It’s even strong enough to hold your tablet!

G-Case all-in-one gaming case for the Nintendo Switch and OLED

Let’s face it, the Nintendo Switch isn’t the sturdiest handheld on the market. It really benefits from a case, but what if you could put on a case that includes all the other accessories you’d need? The G-Case crowdfunding campaign adds a 5,000 mAh battery for up to five hours more playtime, a wireless controller adapter, a dock, a tiny charging brick, different grip sizes, and more. Oh, and you can add Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX-LL, so your wireless headphones get the lowest latency possible.

Vinnic LiFePO4 power station

Power banks are cheaper and better than ever before. These two huge capacity battery banks from Vinnic either have 512Wh or 2000Wh of power for all your needs. That’s enough to run your house for hours or to top up your EV so you can get home. It can also charge all of your other devices several times over. They’re a smaller, safer alternative to gas generators, and can be recharged via solar panels.

arpara™: World’s First 5K Micro-OLED All-in-One VR Headset

With everyone talking about the metaverse, it’s worth noting that most VR headsets are pretty poor for visuals. Maybe arpara’s crowdfunding campaign will change things, with its 5K micro-OLED display. That’s a pixel count of 3514 pixels per inch, over seven times the pixel density of the iPhone 13. It’s lightweight, powered by the Qualcomm XR2 chip, and has up to a 120Hz refresh rate when tethered. Oh, and it’s ridiculously color accurate, with accuracy up to 127% of sRGB and 90% of the DCI-P3 space.

Krait modular power strip

Everything we use nowadays needs to be plugged into power, even if only long enough to charge its battery. The thing is, charging strips haven’t changed much at all. Krait wants that to change, with modular power strips that plug together for your charging needs. Grab an AC section that also has Bluetooth control over on/off, a DC section with GaN fast charging tech for smartphones and laptops, and a Source section with either a US, Japanese, or Taiwanese plug. The whole unit supports up to 1650W of power output and is packed with AutoShut tech so it can’t be overloaded.

Kara Pure: Make pure water from the air

With only 71-percent of the world’s population having easy access to clean drinking water, we need new solutions for future use. Not everyone lives in a place that can easily plumb in water lines. The Kara Pure crowdfunding project pulls water from the air, so it’s naturally clean and free of the usual bacteria that pollute our waterways. Sure, it’s expensive right now, but this tech could be a sustainable future source of water for millions.

Dwarf II portable telescope

Stargazing is great fun, but carrying large telescopes – not so much. Dwarf II solves your backache by using a periscope design, so it’s easily portable. That’s not all though, as the tiny telescope is powered by AI. That enables you to pinpoint celestial bodies and keep them in focus for some amazing photography. Oh, and it’s just as capable of taking pictures of birds, animals, or anything else you want to point it at.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.