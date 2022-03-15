Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns in March

Crowdfunding is a really cool way for innovative products to see the light of day, without the restrictions placed on in-house development at large companies.

It’s also a great place to check out video games from small studios, movies, and even campaigns for social good.

With all of those campaigns competing for your attention, it can be tricky to find ones based on your interests. Let KnowTechie do all the hard work for you, with our picks of the crop for March.

Check out these 11 awesome crowdfunding campaigns this month

So… with how many crowdfunding campaigns there are out there, how do you choose what to back? Well, I use a combination of checking out their campaign page, looking to see if any of the comments on their prior campaigns show dissatisfied backers, and also companies I’ve already had successful pledge fulfillment from.

I also tend to stick to gadget areas that I know a bit about, like photography, cooking, maker tools, and writing implements. That way I can judge if the campaign’s aspirations are within reach or not, which adds to my decisions. I’m also picking campaigns with some time left to run, as it’s no fun finding out about cool campaigns after they’ve finished.

So, with all of that out of the way, here are some of the crowdfunding campaigns I’ve found worthy of attention in March:

Buffalo Carts

Winter is nearly over, which means it’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials for grilling season. Those essentials are heavy, but there’s a solution. Buffalo Carts are electric-powered carts that can lug your stuff around the park, but that’s not the best thing. That’s the Buffalo Cart’s secret weapon, it attaches right to your vehicle’s trailer hitch. Yeah, no more trying to fit your cooler and all the other stuff into your car.

Novo Duffel

What’s the worst thing about going to the gym? Okay, the second-worst thing, after actually dragging your butt downtown. It’s that unmistakable funk that your gym clothes, shoes, and bag gets. Wanna destroy it? Novo’s duffel bag crowdfunding campaign kills any microbes inside it, by supercharging the air with ionized oxygen. That’ll kill bacteria, and most importantly, odor. Nice.

Yeelock

Bike locks are an essential part of any kit, but they’re so bulky. Yeelock changes that, with their tiny disc brake lock that stops thieves in their tracks. It works with bikes, scooters, and even motorbikes, anything with disc brakes that are up to 6mm thick. It’s got a normal key lock, or you can store up to 16 fingerprints for one-tap access to your bike.

Barbeall: The Next Evolution In Charcoal Grilling

Nothing quite tastes like a charcoal grill, but they’re messy and annoying to use. Barbeall hopes to solve that, with their multi-layered smart charcoal grill. It’s like if an Instant Pot gained the ability to burn charcoal, and it’s awesome. Use it to grill, braise, roast, bake, fry, or even boil – whatever you can think of for your cookout, Barbeall can do it. (Except the dishes)

Lanmodo Vast M1

Night driving is hard enough, make it easier with this dashcam that has crystal clear vision after the sun has gone down. It’s got all the usual collision and parking monitoring that you’d want from a dashcam, packed into an 8-inch 1080p display. It can even see things you can’t, lurking out of reach of your high beams.

Pallate: get more out of your groceries

Want to make your fridge smarter, so you waste less food? Pallate’s system consists of a camera that scans the contents of your fridge, with custom weight sensors to track changes. That all feeds into an app that tracks everything from expiration dates to when you’re about to run out of milk. It can even reorder your groceries, or give you recipe suggestions. Food waste is a big problem in the US and elsewhere, maybe solutions like Pallate can fix it.

ELIoT, the living responsive wall

We could all do with more greenery in our lives, but anyone who’s had a houseplant mysteriously wither and die knows it’s not that simple for the less-than-green thumbs among us. ELIoT is a smart, wall-mounted planter that aims to get your plants in synergy with your space. It analyzes the environment you mount it in, and then suggests plants that can thrive in the conditions. Stop trying to fight your home, and get planting the greenery that works for you.

DUEX Max: The must-have dual-screen laptop accessory

What’s better than one screen on your computer? Two, of course, and Duex Max has you covered with its new crowdfunding campaign. The 14.1-inch Full-HD display magnetically attaches to the back of your laptop, so you can slide it out whenever you need the additional real estate for your work. All it needs is a USB connection to add a second screen to your laptop, which is perfect for anyone who prefers to be mobile.

Waterbear universal glass cleaners

Cleaning your iPhone’s camera lenses is one of the easiest ways to get great shots. Thing is, nobody wants to carry a bulky cleaner around. WaterBear is a teeny, tiny polishing cloth that can stick to any surface. Cling it to your iPhone and you’ll never be without a soft cloth to get it sparkling. Use it on your camera, or your glasses, or anything else that has glass that needs cleaning.

Eufy Video Smart Lock

Video doorbells are great, as are remote-controlled smart locks. Eufy’s Security Video Smart Lock crowdfunding campaign combines the two, so you get a doorbell, a video link, and a smart lock all in one package. Reclaim your precious space on the side of your front door today. It’s got fingerprint unlock, motion detection, a 2K camera, and a huge 160-degree field of view.

Emerge Home | Feel VR with your bare hands

If we’re all going to be living in the metaverse one day, we need better control methods. Emerge Wave-1 uses ultrasonic waves to recreate tactility inside virtual reality, so you can sort of touch what you’re seeing. Dispense with the confusing controllers, after all, touch is one of the first senses you use when born.

