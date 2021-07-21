Clubhouse is finally available after a year in beta and now anyone can join

Clubhouse is officially out of beta and now lets anyone join the audio-only social platform

Clubhouse, the audio-only chatroom social media site that sparked a host of copycats is finally out of beta. Yes, that means that anyone can download the app and create an account, without needing a pesky invite.

Now that Clubhouse is out of beta, it joins a flock of audio-only chatrooms, despite it being the app that started the trend off in the first place. Yes, in the time it took Clubhouse (or should that be clubhouse?) to scale up to a general release, Facebook, Reddit, Spotify, Discord, Twitter, and LinkedIn all either released or said they’re working on audio-only features.

Maybe the group of luminaries that regularly hang out on Clubhouse, like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, will continue to draw crowds away from what’s now a very crowded chatroom market. Downloads of Clubhouse sank like a stone earlier this year, possibly because people got tired of waiting while the service was in beta, so the founders must be hoping that the wider rollout will reverse that trend.

If you want to get onto the hype train and find out what you’ve been missing in the audio chatroom app, check out our guide for signing up.

Just ignore the first section that mentions needing an invite, as that doesn’t apply anymore. Once safely inside, we’ve got a guide for some other apps you should check out to make your Clubhouse stay more enjoyable.

