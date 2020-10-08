Etsy is jumping on the bandwagon by banning Qanon-related products

Etsy, the platform for things like coffee mugs and crocheted blankets, is stepping up to the plate to remove items associated with the conspiracy theorist group, Qanon. The report comes from Insider.

The company joins a growing list of websites, including Facebook, that is banning Qanon-related material. Qanon is just the latest ban on Etsy. Earlier this week, The Verge reported that Etsy was removing Proud Boy-related products from its marketplace.

An Etsy spokesperson tells Insider, “Etsy is firmly committed to the safety of our marketplace and fostering an inclusive environment. Our seller policies prohibit items that promote hate, incite violence, or promote or endorse harmful misinformation. In accordance with these policies, we are removing items related to ‘QAnon’ from our marketplace.”

As a refresher, Qanon is a conspiracy group that, for some reason, thinks Donald Trump is fighting a deep-state conspiracy again pedophiles. It’s a very absurd theory that doesn’t make sense, but there hasn’t been much in 2020, or the years prior, that makes sense. So, I guess, all things considered, it… makes sense.

