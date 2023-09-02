Connect with us

Apple will give you a free iPhone 14, but only if you can hack it

Not only will they give you an iPhone 14 Pro, they’ll pay a bounty fee ranging from $5,000 to $1 million.

Iphone 14 cameras

Want a free iPhone 14 Pro? Well, Apple might just grant your wish, but there’s a catch. In a move that screams, ‘Hack me if you can!’ Apple is offering a specially crafted iPhone 14 Pro to security researchers.

The goal? To uncover and fix potential vulnerabilities in iOS.

But before you get too excited, know that this isn’t a free-for-all. Apple has some strict eligibility criteria, which include a proven track record in vulnerability research. And no, binge-watching Mr. Robot doesn’t count.

Those who make the cut will receive a unique iPhone that provides shell access and the ability to tweak the kernel for research exploits.

Free iphone 14 bug bounty displaying kernel
Image: KnowTechie

However, this isn’t a ‘keep what you hack’ deal. The iPhone remains Apple’s property and is strictly for on-site use only.

Researchers are also expected to play nice, using the device only for controlled security testing and promptly reporting any issues found.

Is all this worth a free iPhone 14?

If you have the capacity to do this, yes. It’s extremely lucrative.

Apple is offering bounties ranging from $5,000 to a whopping $1 million, depending on the type and severity of the issue discovered.

So, while the prospect of a free iPhone 14 Pro might seem enticing, remember that with great power comes great responsibility. Or in this case, with a free iPhone comes a whole lot of hacking.

