From out of nowhere, Sony hits the stage at CES 2020 with an electric car

Earlier this year, Ford said it would start manufacturing its own electric car and it seems like other companies are looking to join in on the ride. One such company from Japan, that is a major player in the consumer electronics space, is starting to take the plunge into that realm.

The company in question is Sony and a prototype of its car, dubbed Vision-S, is on full display in Las Vegas this week at CES 2020. Sony is starting to experiment in the mobility space, with this car being its first real swing at it.

The car itself has an eye-catching design, even at the prototype stage. The silver, chrome body and almost translucent top give it a sort of retro-futuristic look akin to 1960s pop art. Heck, at least it doesn’t look like a polygonal mess like another electric vehicle.

The Vision-S is Sony’s entry into the electric car realm – Here are the specs behind it

Over 30 sensors, with most of them focusing on the driver’s safety, detecting people around the car, and for autonomous driving capabilities.

Speeds can go from 0 to 100 within 4.8 seconds.

A panoramic TV screen on the dashboard that will display “driving information” and “in-car entertainment”

State-of-the-art surround sound system that encompasses the circumference of the car, which is great when you’re on a road trip and need some songs to keep yourself busy.

The Japanese tech giant has not yet marked their calendars for a release date, nor have they said it will be commercially available. It may be that this exhibition is more focused on highlighting the tech that other manufacturers could use.

On the bigger picture side of things, it would be interesting to see more tech-focused companies create electric cars. Like, maybe a Samsung car?

What do you think? Would you be interested in an electric vehicle from Sony? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

