How to set Alexa reminders to play across all of your Echo speakers at the same time

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo smart speakers are super handy for hands-free reminders when you’re unable to write something down, but they had a huge problem. See, only the Echo speaker that you created the reminder on would read it aloud when it was time to remind you.

That’s an issue if you have multiple Echo devices throughout your home and it means you have to remember which speaker you set the reminder on, so you could actually get reminded. Useless, right? You could get around this by setting a new reminder on every. single. one. of. your Echo devices, but who has time for that?

Well, now Amazon has fixed that issue, by letting you set reminders on Alexa to broadcast to every Alexa-enabled device you own. Now you don’t have to remember whatever it is you have to do, or the location of the speaker that you set the reminder on. Nifty.

Here’s how to set Alexa reminders to play across your Echo speaker

If you want to use Alexa to send reminders throughout your Echo speakers, you can do this in just a couple of steps.

Open the Alexa app on your phone Navigate to Reminders & Alarms from the menu Tap Reminders Then tap on Add Reminder Type out what you want Alexa to remember, and select the Time and Date you want to be reminded Tap Announces From then tap on All Devices

There you go, now Alexa will remind you on all of your Echo speakers at once, so you don’t even have to remember which room you set the reminder in. Nice.

