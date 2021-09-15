iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 drop soon – here’s how to install them

The time has finally come. Just after yesterday’s California Streaming event from Apple that revealed the iPhone 13 among many other goodies, the company announced that both iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be officially launching for everyone next week.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 add a bunch of new features for Apple fans, including improvements to iMessage and the return of the popular magnifying glass for selecting text.

The new operating systems have been in beta for a few months now, but they’re finally ready to be shipped to the masses. Starting September 20, you’ll be able to download iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 on your device and get started on learning all the new features the OS has to offer. Here’s what you need to know.

How to install iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

When the time comes, you’ll need to make sure you’re ready for the update. First, make sure your device is supported by the latest OS. While not every Apple device is compatible with the latest update, the list is pretty substantial. Check here to see if your iPad is compatible, and here to see if your iPhone or iPod is compatible.

Once you make sure your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, you’re pretty much ready for the update. It may be a good idea to clear up some storage on your device if it’s getting a little full. Updates tend to take longer the more data there is stored on a device, so keep that in mind.

Now, the only thing left to do is install the update. Again, the new operating systems will be available on September 20. Once they become available, follow these directions.

Open the Settings app Select General Select the Software Update option

And there you have it. Once you select the “Software Update” option, your device will begin downloading the new OS. It’s a good idea to have your device plugged in during this process, as it can use a lot of battery power. Follow any prompts that may pop up, and you’ll be ready to explore the new features of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: