Review: PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller – Modular greatness

While both the Xbox controller and the Xbox Elite 2 Core are impressive controllers for any Xbox gamer, there are other options out there to consider.

PowerA has been making a name for itself over the years as one of the best Xbox official controller alternatives, with increasingly innovative designs, but at affordable prices.

They’ve been smashing out innovative and stylish controllers en-masse, with one of those notable new releases being the Lumectra wireless controller for Nintendo Switch.

One of their latest innovative designs is the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller, a multipurpose controller designed for use with Xbox, PC, and even your mobile phone.

What’s included in the box?

The PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller comes in fancy-looking packaging, which almost feels a little overkill, but certainly helps it to look like a premium product straight from the start.

Inside the box you can find:

MOGA-XP Ultra Controller

Detachable dual-articulating clip

10ft braided USB cable

Quick start guide

The quick start guide is just a small card with some information on how to connect the device, however, you don’t really need too much guidance anyway, as the setup is straightforward.

The controller comes in the box in its full state, without the game clip attached, but the clip can easily be attached, or the device can quickly be broken down into a gaming pad with ease.

Modular by design

One of the most interesting aspects of the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller is its modular design.

It can easily switch between a control pad design, similar to that of a Nintendo Switch Joy Con, or it can be used as a fully-fledged controller, like the original Xbox Series X|S controller. Finally, you can even use the included clip to attach your phone to the controller, letting you game on the go.

Switching between the controller’s multiple designs is extremely easy – simply pull off the bottom part of the controller to convert it into a pad, or easily snap on the phone clip to upgrade it to a portable gaming device, it couldn’t be easier.

Gaming with the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA

When moving away from an official controller, one of my biggest concerns is always comfort. How will the controller feel, especially after a long gaming session?

Thankfully, the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is well-built and feels comfortable when being used in its ‘full controller’ state.

It also comes with extra programmable back buttons, which is a nice touch, giving you more control in your game, which is especially useful for competitive gamers, and FPS fans.

The grips feel comfortable in your hand, which is essential when choosing the best Xbox controller, and the texturized thumb sticks feel just right, giving you plenty of grip, without becoming uncomfortable over time.

However, when you break it down into a gaming pad, I found it a little clunky, with little room to grip the controller without accidentally pressing buttons.

But, for arcade games such as Street Fighter, having an Xbox controller that can break down into an arcade-style controller is undoubtedly awesome.

Using the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA with your phone feels secure, and easy to use. While I’m not personally a mobile gamer, I can see how this would appeal to those who do enjoy gaming on their phone.

The gaming clip has two points that can be adjusted, making it easy to find the ideal viewing angle for your gaming session. The padded holder on the game clip extends up to 3.25 inches, making it big enough for the iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung S24, and other large phones.

Even when testing it in the car, along bumpy country roads, it didn’t fall loose, and was able to withstand my partner’s crazy driving without disrupting my gaming session, which is quite the challenge.

A versatile choice

PowerA is a brand that is well known for making reliable and highly compatible devices, and the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is just the next product in their impressive lineup to continue that trend.

Using Bluetooth 4.2, the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is compatible with Android, PC, and Xbox, and offers an extremely reliable connection.

During several long gaming sessions, I had no issues with the controller losing connection, and I didn’t notice any input lag while using the controller in any of its modular forms.

While the device does rock an awe-inspiring 60-hour battery life while connected via Bluetooth, it can also be used with the supplied USB cable, letting you continue playing should you forget to charge it.

If you’re not using a wireless headset, such as the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro with your Xbox, the device comes fully equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, letting you add a pair of wired earbuds or headphones.

Final thoughts

Thanks to its modular design, and programmable back buttons, the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA controller offers a unique take on the Xbox controller that suits most people’s needs.

It feels like a well-built and solid controller that’s perfect for Xbox, PC, and mobile gaming, and includes a long-lasting battery, which keeps you in the game for much longer than many of its competitors.

The only downside I found to the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is the ABXY buttons which feature a shorter than average actuation. While this might not bother most people, I personally would have preferred buttons with a larger actuation.

My other small gripe with the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is that it uses back buttons instead of paddles. Again, this isn’t a deal breaker, it’s more of a personal preference, but it would have been nice if you could switch out the standard buttons for paddles.

Where to buy the PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA wireless controller

The PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA is a little more expensive than we’ve come to expect from PowerA controllers, but in fairness, it offers a lot of value for money.

Although the controller might be a little more expensive than other PowerA products, it is frequently on sale, even though I think it’s worth it at the full price, you can often find it for just under $100 via the PowerA website, or via Amazon

Have you used the PowerA XP-Ultra Controller? Are there any other PowerA products you’d recommend? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

