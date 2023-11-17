Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is here, and it’s a minor upgrade

Just weeks ago, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, its next flagship mobile SoC. Now, the chipmaker is ready to launch the rest of the next-gen SoCs, as the company has announced the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

It’s obvious from the name this isn’t Qualcomm’s most powerful chipset. However, we speculate a number of upcoming premium mid-range devices will employ the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

The chipmaker has highlighted the faster CPU speeds, significantly faster GPU performance, and several AI performance improvements over its predecessor.

Interestingly, for some reason, Qualcomm is using the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 instead of the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2, 7s Gen 2, and 7 Plus Gen 2 for these comparisons.

What does the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 have to offer?

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 was developed using the 4nm process and comes with the number SM7550-AB.

It consists of a Kryo CPU with a single prime core clocked at 2.63GHz, while the three performance cores are clocked at 2.4GHz, and the four efficiency cores are at 1.8GHz.

According to the chipmaker, the new SoC delivers 15% improved performance and 20% overall power efficiency over the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The company also claims the Adreno GPU on the new chips offers 50% faster graphics rendering for HDR gaming against the Adreno 644 GPU from the Gen 1. The new GPU also comes with a few Snapdragon Elite gaming features.

The SoC also supports up to 21MP triple cameras, 32+21MP dual cameras, or a 64MP single camera – all at 30fps with no shutter lag. The 7 Gen 3 can also provide 200MP photo captures and supports 4K HDR video capture at 60fps.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 also supports Qualcomm FastConnect 6700, enabling Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The 7 Gen 3 gets the Hexagon NPU. It supports up to 168Hz refresh rates only on WFHD+ devices, triple frequency (L1/L5/L2) GNSS, LPDDR5 RAM up to 3,200MHz, UFS 3.1 storage, and can broadcast audio through Auracast.

