Review: GEEKOM AS6 Mini PC

I remember wanting to have a huge computer when I was a kid. I built a full-size PC for myself last year, but it has become increasingly clear that that’s not the only way to own a powerful PC.

Mini PCs aren’t a new phenomenon, but they’re having their moment in the sun. We’ve seen many iterations of mini PCs, but with CPU manufacturing processes shrinking, the technology is more advanced than ever.

Enter the GEEKOM AS6. It’s a mini PC that the company has made in partnership with ASUS, and on paper, it covers all the basics you would expect from a home computer and more.

Starting at $649, the GEEKOM AS6 is one of the best mini PCs you can buy right now, with three CPU options: Ryzen 7 6800H, 7735H, and Ryzen 9 6900HX, all with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD as standard.

We tested the Ryzen 9 6900HX variant that comes in at $739 for three months. Here’s how it performed.

Specifications of the GEEKOM AS6

CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (tested)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

AMD Ryzen 7 7735H GPU AMD Radeon Graphics 680M Memory Up to 32GB Dual-channel DDR5-4800 SODIMM Storage 2 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD, supports up to 2TB

1 x 2.5” SATA HDD, supports up to 2TB Connectivity Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5G LAN (RJ45) Front ports 1 x USB4 Type-C (DP1.4, 7680 x 4320 @60Hz)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1

1 x Audio Jack (Line out/Mic in/Headphone out) Rear ports 1 x USB4 Type-C (Support DP1.4, 7680 x 4320 @60Hz)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1

2 x HDMI 2.1 Port (4096 x 2160 @60Hz)

1 x Display Port 1.4 (5120 x 2160@60Hz)

1 x 2.5G RJ45 LAN

1 x DC-in

1 x Padlock ring

1 x Kensington Lock (side) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Power Supply 20V 7.5A, 150W Power Adapter Dimensions 120 x 130 x 58 mm (4.72 x 5.12 x 2.28 inch) Weight 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs)

Design and ports

Mini PCs are a marvel of modern engineering, and the GEEKOM AS6 is exceptionally well-built. It’s impressive how much power this little brick packs in.

On first look, you’ll see the relatively muted and understated design of the AS6. It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel with the design here; instead, it blends in well. I tested it hooked up to my TV, and it never once felt out of place.

The thermal design of this mini PC is also impressive. I did try to push the AS6 to its limits during my testing, and it stayed relatively cool and quiet. The fan did get quite audible under load.

GEEKOM claims it has an Anti-Dust Self-Cleaning System, which I can vouch for. My TV unit area is particularly dusty, which is made apparent to me by my Xbox Series X, which needs a thorough dusting now and then.

Credits: Palash Volvoikar/KnowTechie

However, the GEEKOM AS6 was sitting next to the Xbox for three months and didn’t seem to trap much of the dust in the internals. It was good to go, good as new, after just a moderate cleaning. Impressive for any PC, really!

The port selection is also decent here. There are USB4 ports on board, one in the front and one at the back, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports at the front and three at the back.

You also get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, 2.5G ethernet, an audio jack, and a DC-in for charging. Kensington Lock and Padlock rings are also provided.

The AS6 comes with an external power brick, which is some added bulk, but it’s a regular-sized power brick, which isn’t very hefty and will be easy to blend in with your setup with some cable management.

My only complaint would be the lack of a metal build. The plastic build feels sturdy, but a metal one would have made this mini PC feel even more premium.

GEEKOM AS6 Performance: Amazing power for the form factor

Credits: Palash Volvoikar/KnowTechie

The performance is on par with what you would expect from the hardware. During my testing, I used this as a home entertainment PC. That meant a fair bit of web browsing, video playback, and a bunch of gaming.

While mini PCs aren’t typically geared for gaming, this machine’s Radeon 680M GPU makes it a rather impressive little gaming machine.

I tried CS: GO and Fortnite on this PC, as well as some retro titles using emulators, and I can confirm that the GEEKOM AS6 is a fantastic gaming machine, especially for the living room.

The AS6 handled everything I threw at it. It’s pretty powerful for something that is this compact. I also ran some synthetic benchmarks to get the numbers on how this thing performs.

I tested the CPU performance using Cinebench R23.

CPU (multi core 11208 CPU (single core) 1497

The overall performance was tested with PC Mark 10, and GPU performance was tested with 3D Mark, both of which were made available by UL Solutions.

PC Mark 10 6679 3D Mark Time Spy 2478

I also tested the storage speeds with CrystalDiskMark.

All Read (MB/s) Write (MB/s) SEQ1M

Q8T1 3587.90 2796.24 SEQ1M

Q1T1 2800.19 2316.66 RND4K

Q32T1 461.62 530.68 RND4K

Q1T1 48.36 159.39

Another great thing about the GEEKOM AS6 is its upgradability. The mini PC is effortless to disassemble. You get upgradable DDR5 RAM (or DDR4 on some models), a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, and a spare NVMe and 2.5-inch SATA slot.

The bundled kit is enough for most folks, but having upgradability on top of that means that this little PC should benefit from a performance boost mid-life, should you want to increase its longevity even further.

You also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, so this machine’s future-proofing is pretty solid.

Alternative options to consider

Should you buy the GEEKOM AS6 mini PC?

Credits: Palash Volvoikar/KnowTechie

It’s an easy one to recommend. The GEEKOM AS6 is a very refined product, and the combined expertise of ASUS and GEEKOM is very apparent here.

The GEEKOM AS6 impresses with its hardware, the performance, especially respective to size, and its ability to be tucked away and keep going without making much of a fuss.

It’s a great mini PC you can hook up and forget about. It handles all kinds of workloads better than you would expect it to.

The GEEKOM AS6 is also an excellent value for money. You have alternative options available, but if you’re looking at mini PCs that don’t come from Apple, the AS6 is the way to go.

The Ryzen 9 6900HX version we tested is the configuration to go for, although GEEKOM has also made the newer Ryzen 7 7735H available.

While the MSRP of the 6900HX version is $1009, it seems to be on permanent discount, available at $739 most of the time. It goes even lower during specific promotional periods, so stay tuned to us for those deals when they happen.

