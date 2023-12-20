Samsung finally adds foldable phones to its self-repair program

Last year, Samsung launched its self-repair program in collaboration with iFixit, which enabled users to repair their Galaxy S20, S21, and Tab S7 Plus by purchasing replacement parts.

The list of self-repairable Galaxy devices has since been expanded, and now, the company is adding its foldable devices to the list.

According to the Korean company’s latest announcement, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are soon to join the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series as self-repairable devices.

Samsung is also expanding the program to more countries

Users can easily fix these specific Galaxy devices by purchasing spare parts and accessing repair guides from the iFixit website.

In addition, Samsung is adding a few cheaper Galaxy A series devices to the self-repair program, including the Galaxy A05s and the Galaxy Tab A9 series.

However, the newly added self-repairable Galaxy foldable devices still aren’t listed on iFixit’s website.

According to the Korean tech giant, they will be added sometime in December. So, you will have to wait a few days to know how much it will cost to fix your new Galaxy foldable smartphone.

Besides adding the new devices, Samsung is also expanding its self-repair program to more countries.

These include a few countries in Europe: Denmark, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, etc., and South Korea. Yes, Samsung’s home country wasn’t part of the program initially.

