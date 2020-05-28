Some company is hawking fake $350 anti-5G USB sticks – don’t fall for it

Let me get this right out of the way: 5G is not the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic. For some reason, there’s a lot of folks out there that think it is. But no, it isn’t. It’s just one big conspiracy theory that has gotten way out of control.

Want to see how? Well, here’s a company selling a $350 USB stick that claims to shield you from “imbalanced electric radiation” caused by 5G signals. It’s called 5GBioShield. But here’s the sad fact: this product is complete bullshit. It’s not real. It’s just some cheap gimmick to get you to cough up $350. That’s it.

As The Verge points out, this $350 USB key is worth $6, and it has a storage capacity of 128MB. That’s nothing. I remember PlayStation memory cards as big as this. Products like this make Pablo Escobar’s brother look like Tim Cook.

Obviously, someone had to buy and test it to see if this was the real deal (even though we already knew it wasn’t). Pen Test Partners, a security firm, ordered the $350 USB stick to see what was up.

When they opened it up, they just found a 128MB USB stick manufactured in China. There’s nothing 5G about it. “Now we cannot say this sticker does not have additional functionality unused anywhere else in the world, but we are confident you can make up your own mind on that,” says Phil Eveleigh, the researcher who dismantled the USB key.

BBC News, who first reported on this, reached out to the company’s owner to call them out on their bullshit, specifically the fact they’re selling a $6 USB stick for $350. Their response? Well, here you go:

“We are in possession of a great deal of technical information, with plenty of back-up historical research,” said Anna Grochowalska. “In regard to the costs analysis your research has produced, I believe that the lack of in-depth information will not drive you to the exact computation of our expenses and production costs, including the cost of IP [intellectual property rights], and so on.”

So yea, a whole lot of nothing. Listen, these 5G conspiracy theories are out of control. It has gotten so bad that people have started to go out and burn down 5G towers and harass the workers performing their job at these sites.

It’s a complete shit show, so when products like these are being pushed to the masses, it just adds fuel to the fire. So do yourself a favor, don’t be a dummy and fall for this. It’s completely bogus.

