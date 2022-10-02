Subscribe to AiDot’s Cloud Service and get a 2K WiFi camera for free

Home monitoring with a camera can provide great peace of mind if you have kids or pets at home. With AiDot, you can monitor your home through a 24/7 live stream with AI detections.

AiDot offers a cloud service for your home monitoring needs. And right now, the company is offering a pretty sweet deal to equip your home with smart surveillance.

First, you can snag 18 months of AiDot Cloud Service for 63 percent off. Normally $95.81 for 18 months, the service is down to just $35.29.

Additionally, AiDot is throwing in an indoor 2K WiFi camera with two-way audio and night vision, completely free when you purchase the cloud service. Let’s take a look and see what AiDot has to offer.

Smart monitoring with real-time data

AiDot Cloud Service is a smart home monitoring system. It bills itself as the first smart analysis camera service, offering tons of data points and notifications for your home monitoring needs.

The cloud service is accessed through the AiDot app on your smartphone. You can pair the service with many cameras for a thorough home monitoring system at your fingertips.

AiDot offers powerful AI detections to keep up with what’s important in your home. It features both human and pet detection, so you can easily keep up with your kids or furry friends, as well as any unwanted intruders.

And it includes package detection to let you know whenever you get a delivery. Finally, vehicle detection can send notifications whenever the AiDot system picks up a new car.

Where AiDot truly excels is its data collection and analysis capabilities. It can separate your home into different sections and keep up with your kid’s or pet’s activities and movements over time.

With various push notification settings, you can stay in the know on your home’s activity around the clock.

You can even have AiDot send notifications when it hasn’t detected any activity for a while, letting you know to check in on things at home.

Free home camera with your purchase

As part of its current promotion, AiDot is throwing in a free camera with a purchase of 18 months of AiDot Cloud Service.

The deal includes a 2K motion sensor camera with WiFi that you can connect to an Alexa device for voice controls.

The camera includes two-way audio, with a microphone and speaker so you can hear and communicate with family or pets at home.

Additionally, it features night vision to help detect and monitor your kids or pets at night.

The AiDot Indoor Security Camera sells for $59.99, but it comes as a free gift with AiDot’s Cloud Service. It’s a great start to your full AiDot home-monitoring system.

Check out AiDot Cloud Service for your smart home monitoring needs

AiDot is an internet of things platform with many different products that can work together in the same ecosystem.

With this current promotion, you can develop your own smart home platform with the AiDot Cloud Service and a free 2K WiFi camera for home monitoring.

AiDot Cloud Service offers powerful AI for detection and data-building purposes. The AiDot app offers tons of data analysis options to help you monitor your home’s activity 24/7.

You can get 18 months of AiDot Cloud Service today for the special price of just $35.29.

And the company is throwing in a single indoor camera ($59.99 retail price) for free with your 18-month subscription.

