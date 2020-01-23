Tech Hangover: Yup, Google is still an ad company

We get it, you have a life. There’s no way you can read all of the day’s news in one single shot, let alone visit every web page, which is why we’re here to help. Well, sort of.

There’s a ton of tech news we weren’t able to cover throughout the day (hey, give us a break, we’re a small independent outfit), so to help you stay up to speed with everything we didn’t get to, we rounded up some of the biggest stories, which should help you keep up to date. Hence the tech hangover.



Here’s some tech news you probably missed out on today (and when we say you, we mean us, but also…you).

here’s your daily reminder: Google is not a search company, they’re an ad company. https://t.co/yKSI4m4SSW — Kevin Raposo (@Kevin_Raposo) January 23, 2020

Last week, Google began rolling out a new look for its search results on desktop, which blurs the line between organic search results and the ads that sit above them. In what appears to be something of a purposeful dark pattern, the only thing differentiating ads and search results is a small black-and-white “Ad” icon next to the former. It’s been formatted to resemble the new favicons that now appear next to the search results you care about. – The Verge

Remember this? Well, apparently Apple has something to say about it.

iPhone maker Apple on Thursday pushed back against EU lawmakers’ call for a common charger, warning the move could hamper innovation, create a mountain of electronic waste and irk consumers. Reuters via VentureBeat

Remember, these companies are not your friends, no matter what they tell you.

Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. spent record amounts on lobbying in 2019, with Mark Zuckerberg’s social-media company leading the so-called FAANG companies in outlays aimed at influencing Washington, according to disclosures filed late Tuesday. – MarketWatch

Tinder wants to allow users to send out an alarm when bad dates turn really ugly. The popular dating app plans to start offering users an option to hit a panic button, receive check-ins to make sure they feel safe, and even summon authorities to their location. –WSJ

And in just case you missed some of our stuff earlier, here’s what you may have missed:

