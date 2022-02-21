This mechanical keyboard usually sells for $90. This deal knocks it down to just $46

Is your current keyboard’s shelf-life coming to an end? Well, if you’re due for an upgrade, feast your eyes on this IOGEAR HVER PRO X mechanical keyboard. Right now it’s down to just $46. This keyboard typically sells for $90.

This keyboard offers everything you need from a mechanical keyboard. You get optical-mechanical switches, RGB backlight, double injected keycaps that never wear off, and a whole lot more.

Amazon shoppers love this keyboard too. Out of 93 reviews, this keyboard sits on a nearly-perfect 4.5 review rating. Don’t take our word for it though. Here’s how one reviewer puts it:

This is my all time favourite keyboard, The lighting is just so nice and the fact that it allows you to chnge de color and dim it’s intensity makes it even cooler. I had it for about 3 months now and I have to say that I am suprised by the quality of the product!

At just $46, you’re not really gambling much away here. If you’re in need of a new mechanical keyboard and don’t want to spend over $100 from one of the bigger names, this seems like a good option. And just a heads up, this deal expires on February 28. Click the button below for more information.

