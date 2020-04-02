This power bank is a car jump-starter and portable vacuum combined into one

Meet Jumpi, the multipurpose car accessory that your glovebox won’t want to be without. See, Jumpi combines a jumpstarter, a handheld vacuum, and a power bank for your electronic devices into one device. Ingenious.

Just look at Jumpi in action, jumpstarting a dead battery. Majestic. Note that it recharges via USB-C with a bidirectional port so it can recharge your other devices and that there’s also a handy USB-A port for charging other devices from the 6,000 mAh battery. You can jumpstart your car up to 10 times as well, handy if you forget to recharge your Jumpi.

Seriously, there is a lot here to like.

So it can recharge your phone and your car. Sweet. Jumpi can also keep your car clean, with a vacuum that’s 30 percent quieter than competing vacuums, according to Jumpi’s makers. It’s also covered in antibacterial material, so your vacuum will stay as clean as your car. There’s even a crevice tool for all those nooks and crannies in your car that are near-impossible to reach with normal hoses.

If that sounds cool to you, head on over to Kickstarter to pick up your own Jumpi. You’ll get one for $85 while early bird pricing is in effect. Currently, Jumpi orders are scheduled to be shipped out in June, but that could change as the current coronavirus situation is likely to delay shipping worldwide.

What do you think? Is this something you are interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.